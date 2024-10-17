UAE offers visa-on-arrival, longer stay periods to more Indians

This is provided that the applicant's visa and passport are valid for at least six months
More Indian nationals will now be able to get visas on arrival in the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced on Thursday.
Now, Indian nationals who hold tourist visas to the UK and EU countries will be able to get a visa-on-arrival. Previously, this was available only to those who hold residence or tourist visas to the US, as well as those with residencies in the UK and EU.
This is provided that the applicant's visa and passport are valid for at least six months.
Additionally, the authority said a 60-day visa can now be issued for Dh250 to these eligible Indian travellers.
The authority also announced an updated fee schedule for services. The visa issuance fee for a 14-day entry visa for Indian nationals and their family members — who also hold visas, residencies, or green cards from the US, EU countries, or the UK — is set at Dh100. The fee for extending this visa by an additional 14 days is Dh250. The 60-day visa can be issued for Dh250.
Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP, said expanding this visa-on-arrival option for some Indian nationals is part of the long-term strategic partnership between the UAE and India. This reflects the leadership's commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations, attracting investments, entrepreneurs, and talents, and enhancing the UAE's position as a global tourism and economic hub.
