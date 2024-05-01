UAE announces remote work for all govt employees due to unstable weather

The machine is a crucial asset during health crises like Covid-19
The UAE has announced remote working for government employees across the country on Thursday, May 2, due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the Emirates.
Under the move, certain federal employees have been exempted whose jobs require presence at the workplace, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has advised remote working for private sector employees on May 2.
Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.
