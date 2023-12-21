3-day weekend: UAE announces paid New Year holiday for private sector employees

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 12:41 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 1:55 PM

Monday, January 1, 2024 will be a public holiday for all private sector employees, the Ministry of Human Resources announced on Thursday.

This means that private sector employees in the UAE will have a long weekend to celebrate the new year.

In a tweet, the authority said, "The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announces that Monday, 1 January 2024, will be New Year’s Day paid holiday for all private sector employees in UAE."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier today, the New Year holiday for federal government employees was announced in an advisory posted on Instagram. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources declared January 1, Monday, as a holiday.

UAE residents can expect at least 13 public holidays in 2024, according to a list announced by the country’s Cabinet last month. Four of the seven official occasions could translate into extended weekends, with the longest being a six-day break.

ALSO READ: