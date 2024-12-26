UAE announces nationwide New Year's Eve events for workers; how to register

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

Special New Year's Eve celebrations will be held for workers across the UAE, it was announced on Thursday.

From sports tournaments to live entertainment shows, events have been lined up nationwide to bring festive cheer to the country's workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has partnered with several government authorities to bring the community together for New Year's Eve.

Companies who wish to treat their employees to these festivities can visit ensureeventsnye.com, select from the available events, and complete the registration.

The celebrations will be held at 10 locations across the UAE. Most of the events will start with competitions and then feature cultural performances as well as song and dance numbers. There will be raffle draws, too.

Some festivities will be held within labour accommodations, organised by a number of companies including Al Eskan Al Jamae; Labotel Workers Village; Emirates Global Aluminum; Fujairah National Construction and Transport Co; Tasameem Workers City; Al Salam Living City; Hameem Worker City; Khansaheb Contracting; Dulsco City; Al Jimi Worker Village; and Sawaeed Residential City.