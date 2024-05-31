UAE announces midday break from June 15 to September 15; up to Dh50,000 fine for violators

Most of the illegal websites were blocked during Ramadan, when there was more demand for multimedia content
The UAE authorities announced on Friday (May 31) the implementation of midday break starting from June 15 to September 15, 2024.
The break, which is being implemented for the 20th consecutive year, will prohibit work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE between 12.30pm and 3.00pm.
For each employee working during the midday break, the authorities will impose a fine of Dh5,000, reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authorities mentioned that some jobs are exempted from the policy. Works related to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, laying asphalt or pouring concrete on road works, and other works dealing with basic services may continue working even during the midday break.
Companies will need to request for a permit to continue working during the break.
Employers are required to provide materials such as parasols and shaded areas to protect employees working under direct sunlight. The job sites should have fans and sufficient drinking water, as well as first aid equipment.
“Implementing the Midday Break has become a deeply ingrained culture in the UAE’s business community and among private-sector companies in the country, given its role in ensuring the health and safety of workers, who we consider to be the most valuable resource of any company," said Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).
The Ministry will also be launching awareness campaigns and field visits to work sites to ensure compliance.
ALSO READ:
Most of the illegal websites were blocked during Ramadan, when there was more demand for multimedia content
The public has been advised to keep a safe distance from the training area
The country is the largest bilateral humanitarian aid donor to Gaza but its relief efforts cannot compensate for the lack of access through border crossings, says top official
WHO report says new types of e-cigarettes resemble toys or use cartoon characters to appeal to kids
Parents urged to have open conversations with children about these inappropriate cards and why they must not pick them up
Through a new sonic identity, Galadari envisions creating inspiring brand tracks for their corporate films, infusing them with grandeur and an epic feel, while still reflecting the warm personality of the brand
The mall will be launching a new app next month with a unique feature to track your way back to your car in the parking lot
Survey reveals positive work culture, compensation, and career progression are other key elements