UAE announces first day of Eid Al Fitr; Shawwal Moon not spotted

The Shawwal crescent that signals the end of Ramadan has not been spotted in the UAE. The holy month will thus last the full 30 days, with Tuesday being the last day of Ramadan. Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr will fall on Wednesday, April 10. This means public and private sector employees get a nine-day break including the weekends.
The UAE’s moon-sighting committee had asked Muslims across the country to search the skies for the crescent. Like all months in the Islamic Hijri calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days. In the lunar calendar, the sighting of the crescent determines when one month ends and the next starts. Muslims look for the crescent on the 29th of each month.
With Eid falling on Wednesday, here’s what that means for residents when it comes to the holiday duration; free parking and toll timings; and Eid prayer timings.
The holiday began on Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29) and will last the full week. Including the weekends before and after the holiday, this translates into a nine-day holiday for all UAE residents (April 6 to 14). They will report back to work on Monday, April 15.
- Dubai: Free parking in Dubai began on Sunday, April 7, which is the regular pay-free day of the week. It will be free till Friday, April 12, giving motorists six days of free parking. Regular tariff applies from Saturday, April 13.
- Abu Dhabi: Parking is free in the UAE Capital from Monday, April 8, till Sunday, April 14. Charges apply from Monday, April 15. Including the Sunday before the holiday, that’s eight days of free parking.
- Sharjah: Parking is free of charge from Wednesday, April 10, till Friday, April 12, in all zones except those with the blue signboards. That’s three days of free parking. Charges apply from Saturday, April 13.
In Abu Dhabi, passing under the Darb toll gates will be free from Monday, April 8, till Sunday, April 14.
