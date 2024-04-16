UAE announces extension of remote work for government employees

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 6:21 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 6:32 PM

Government employees in the UAE have been directed to work from home after an announcement declaring extension of remote working due to worsening weather conditions across the country.

Federal workers will work remotely on Wednesday, April 17.

This directive exempts jobs that require presence at the workplace.

Earlier Dubai and Sharjah both announced the extension of remote working for federal employees to Wednesday, April 17 in the respective emirates.

Private schools in Dubai have also been directed to conduct online classes for students on Wednesday too. Sharjah had previously announced both Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17 for distance learning for private school students.

On Monday, government schools in the UAE were directed to follow distance learning on both April 16 and April 17.

