UAE extends passport validity to 10 years for Emiratis above 21

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 7:56 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 8:44 PM

The UAE Cabinet approved an amendment to the executive regulations of the federal law governing citizenship and passports. Among the key revisions, the Emirati passport's validity period has been extended from 5 to 10 years for individuals aged 21 and above.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on social media platform X after the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The new amendments introduce a host of additional benefits, including more facilities and comprehensive digital services, ensuring greater convenience and efficiency for citizens provided by the relevant authorities.

The decision reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering the country's youth and enhancing citizen services.

The Council of Ministers also adopted a national policy for the circulation and manufacture of biofuels in the country. According to the Sheikh Mohammed, the policy supports UAE's commitment to promoting clean, sustainable, and low-carbon energy sources within the country.

During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed on the achievements of the Digital Quality of Life Council in the country. This council collaborates closely with social media platforms and has successfully deleted more than 160,000 websites and accounts that pose threats to the youth by promoting drugs, negative influences, and other harmful content.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated that the cornerstone to safeguard children lies within the family unit. The emphasis remains on bolstering awareness and resilience among the younger generations.

He said, "We always emphasise that family, media, and educational institutions must unite to shield our children, who are the most important asset of our national assets and serve as the cornerstone for a brighter future."

