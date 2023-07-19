UAE announces closure of financial markets for Islamic New Year holiday

Trading will resume as per normal on Monday, 24th July

By WAM Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 11:26 AM

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has announced that the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will close for the Hijri New Year holiday on Friday, 21st July. Trading will resume on Monday, 24th July.

The announcement follows Circular No. 07 of 2023 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources concerning the Hijri New Year 1445 holiday.

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, however, will remain open and will continue to operate under normal trading hours.

