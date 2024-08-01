E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

The grace period will start next month, on September 1

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File photo
File photo

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 2:40 PM

Residence visa violators will be given a two-month grace period to get their fines waived, the UAE authorities announced on Thursday.

The grace period, starting September 1, will allow violators to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines.


In a statement, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the decision aims to provide violators with a new opportunity to regularise their status in accordance with the law, as a gesture that reflects the values of compassion and tolerance upon which the UAE is built".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The procedures for this amnesty will be announced soon, the ICP said.

Residence visa rules

The validity of residence visas in the UAE may vary based on type and sponsor. A sponsored visa could be valid for 1, 2 or 3 years, whereas a self-sponsored one can be used for up to 5 or 10 years.

Those who fail to leave the country or renew their visas prior to expiry will have to pay fines.

In 2023, these penalties have been standardised. Residents, tourists and visit visa holders who overstay now pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100.

Expats, who wish to renew their visa, are given grace periods of up to six months after their residence visa is cancelled or expired.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE