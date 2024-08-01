UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

The under-construction mall's annual revenues will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments
Residence visa violators will be given a two-month grace period to get their fines waived, the UAE authorities announced on Thursday.
The grace period, starting September 1, will allow violators to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines.
In a statement, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the decision aims to provide violators with a new opportunity to regularise their status in accordance with the law, as a gesture that reflects the values of compassion and tolerance upon which the UAE is built".
The procedures for this amnesty will be announced soon, the ICP said.
The validity of residence visas in the UAE may vary based on type and sponsor. A sponsored visa could be valid for 1, 2 or 3 years, whereas a self-sponsored one can be used for up to 5 or 10 years.
Those who fail to leave the country or renew their visas prior to expiry will have to pay fines.
In 2023, these penalties have been standardised. Residents, tourists and visit visa holders who overstay now pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100.
Expats, who wish to renew their visa, are given grace periods of up to six months after their residence visa is cancelled or expired.
