UAE and Egyptian Presidents discuss brotherly ties

Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed brotherly relations and ways to develop them further with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a visit to the city of El Alamein.
His Highness and President El-Sisi also reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the areas of economy and investment, which further enhance the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people. The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas.
Additionally, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian President discussed regional and international developments, and stressed on the importance of joint Arab action to ensure security, stability, peace and development in the region.
His Highness and President El-Sisi declared they were keen to enhance bilateral coordination in light of the challenges the region is facing.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
ALSO READ:
Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
Several residents have said they will be digging out their pink outfits and shoes when attending the movie premiere
The visa's validity remains for 60 days from the date of issue, allowing tourists to stay in Russia for up to 16 days
Residents are advised to depart early and follow directional signs to reach their destination
Motorists have been asked to avoid polluting their environment by throwing waste in closed bins
The fund contributed to the release of 40 prisoners who were involved in financial cases, while some were used to settle overdue rent and pay children's school fees
Netizens praised the influencer as well as the fishermen for their courage and appreciative nature
The actress was granted bail on April 27 and had been staying with her relatives in the country