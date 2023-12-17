UAE among top destinations for remote work, most preferred in the region

File photo

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 10:19 PM

The UAE has ranked first in the Middle East and fourth globally as a leading destination for remote work, according to a new ranking by VisaGuide.World.

A world leader in the field, the VisaGuide.World website specialises in monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of visa systems.

The website also measures countries' progress in providing a conducive and attractive environment for talent in the digital field and other facilities.

The UAE ranked fourth after Spain, Argentina, and Romania, according to the website, which develops rankings based on a variety of factors.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama. — Wam file

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said that the UAE, under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has a proven and pioneering track record in various digital fields, and has established a flexible and future-oriented system for remote work, becoming a model of efficiency, adaptability and readiness for challenges.

Al Olama said that the UAE government has laid a solid foundation for the remote work system, powered by advanced digital infrastructure, enabling it to overcome the major challenges brought forth by the Covid-19 pandemic, which greatly disrupted the work of governments and economic systems around the world.

VisaGuide.World serves as an online information guide specialising in travel and entry visas, by providing simplified information, news, and important updates on visa policy changes in countries around the world. It has several evaluation criteria, including visa and tax policies, internet speed, income requirements for visa applications, the cost of living, and the tourist attractions of the country.