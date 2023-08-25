UAE Ambassador meets with Pakistan's foreign minister

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said in a statement issued today that it will not be lenient in dealing with violators
Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, met with Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister of Pakistan's Interim Government, at his office in Islamabad.
During the meeting, Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as expressed his congratulations on Jilani's new position and his wishes for success in his responsibilities.
Jilani conveyed his regards to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised the strong relations between the UAE and Pakistan.
Jilani affirmed the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the commitment of both sides to work together to enhance these ties further, to serve the interests of both countries and peoples, and build upon the successes achieved in the past.
Jilani stated: "The UAE holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people." He also expressed his appreciation and affection for the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and described him as a friend to Pakistan who contributed to establishing the foundations of UAE-Pakistan relations, which are further strengthened by the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Furthermore, he expressed Pakistan's appreciation for the UAE's pivotal role in climate change mitigation, highlighting his country's keenness to cooperate with the UAE in the field of climate action, especially during its hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Jilani stressed his country looks forward to achieving positive and tangible outcomes for the climate-affected countries of the world.
Al Zaabi also commended the strength of ties with Pakistan and looked forward to developing these relations across various fields for the mutual benefit of both countries and peoples.
He emphasised the UAE's steadfast policy in strengthening its relations with countries, based on principles of mutual understanding, common interests, and efforts for peace and development.
