UAE Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh ends tenure as permanent representative to UN

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh ends her tenure as Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations. Her final meeting in that capacity was held with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
Nusseibeh will be succeeded by Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, who has been appointed by President Sheikh Mohamed, and will present his credentials on Monday.
Ambassador Nusseibeh has returned to Abu Dhabi and will continue to serve as UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
She thanked the Secretary-General for his steadfast partnership and for supporting the UAE's efforts to champion priority issues, including on Gaza and Afghanistan, as well as promoting tolerance, peace, and co-existence, advancing the role of women and girls worldwide, and driving climate action.
Ambassador Nusseibeh also held a farewell meeting with Ambassador Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.
Ambassador Nusseibeh has served as Permanent Representative since September 2013. During the UAE's 2022 to 2023 term on the UN Security Council, she drove the adoption of several landmark Council resolutions co-penned by the UAE, including resolution 2720, which laid the groundwork for the establishment of a UN mechanism to scale-up and streamline the flow of desperately needed humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
"It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve the UAE for over a decade at the United Nations. The international order based on the rule of law and respect for each other keeps all of us safe and able to thrive," said Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh.
