UAE: All tunnels to be closed in Al Ain due to unstable weather

Motorists have been urged to cooperate with authorities to ensure safety

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 9:58 PM

All tunnels in Al Ain city will be closed due to unstable weather conditions across the UAE, as per the Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi.

The temporary closure includes all tunnels, as well as some underpass on external roads in the city.

The closure begins from 10pm on Friday, March 8, until further notice.

Motorists have been urged to cooperate with authorities to ensure traffic safety.

Motorists have been urged to cooperate with authorities to ensure traffic safety.

Web Desk

