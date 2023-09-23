UAE Alhosn app: 5 easy steps to update children’s mandatory vaccination records

The new service is specially designed for visitors outside of working hours
With the Alhosn app's recent major update, mandatory vaccines for children will now be tracked on the health app.
These include vaccines required to be taken from time of birth until the age of 18.
The tracking feature will ensure that parents get their children vaccinated on time and have a clear record of their child's immunization journey.
Here is how you can create an account on the health tracking application in order to store your child's information.
ALSO READ:
The new service is specially designed for visitors outside of working hours
The much-awaited opening of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be marked with a unique ‘Festival of Harmony’
The Hatta Honey Festival saw many local farmers showcasing their honey straight from their farms
A UN report Thursday said the human rights situation in the West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to 'end unlawful killings'
1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai to bring together 7,000 participants
For pupils to have the right amount of focus and energy in the classroom they must return to their regular school routine, medical experts have highlighted
There are many benefits not just for road users but also students as well as parents
spoke to three individuals with different perspectives to learn what they would do if they won this life-altering amount