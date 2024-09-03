UAE: Al Ain resident wins Dh15-million prize in Big Ticket draw

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:15 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:34 PM

Nur Miah Shamshu Miah, a Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain, won Dh15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Tuesday, September 3.

The moment he was announced as the winner of the raffle draw, Miah received a phone call confirming the life-changing news. Overwhelmed with excitement, Miah could hardly find the words to express his joy.

In addition to Miah's big win, ten participants also won Dh100,000 each during the live draw, along with a Range Rover Velar worth Dh325,000.

