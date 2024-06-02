UAE: Ajman ranks first in safety for residents going out alone at night

Here is the entire process of renewing your Nigerian passport in the emirates, and the approximate time it will take to be processed
Ajman ranked first in the UAE for feeling safe when going out alone at night, with 98.5 per cent feeling secure, according to a report by the United Nations Centre for Competitiveness and Statistics.
The emirate also scored 99.6 per cent of residents feeling secure in general, according to a post on X by Ajman Police.
Ajman also made it to the fourth place in a list of the 10 safest cities in the world, according to a report by numbeo.com for the year 2023. Abu Dhabi was ranked first, while Sharjah and Dubai clinched number 5 and 7 spots respectively.
The ratings establish the country's global position as an ideal destination for security, stability and prosperity.
