UAE airline announces flash sale on selected flights

Ultra-low-fare airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a flash sale that offers 20 per cent off selected flights. The two-day promotion that began from 12.01am, September 4, will be on till 11.59pm, September 5.

The reduced fares apply for travel dates until March 21, 2024 (does not apply during the Christmas peak from December 15 to January 9). Ticket rates start from Dh179.

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity said it aims to “capitalise on the increasing demand for travel”.

Johan Eidhagen, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our anniversary with a fantastic 20 per cent off promotion on our already ultra-low-fare fares. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating unmissable travel experiences for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation.”

