UAE airline announces flash sale on selected flights

The Norwegian man is a person of determination who 'doesn't speak to anyone', making the search challenging, according to his family
Ultra-low-fare airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a flash sale that offers 20 per cent off selected flights. The two-day promotion that began from 12.01am, September 4, will be on till 11.59pm, September 5.
The reduced fares apply for travel dates until March 21, 2024 (does not apply during the Christmas peak from December 15 to January 9). Ticket rates start from Dh179.
The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity said it aims to “capitalise on the increasing demand for travel”.
Johan Eidhagen, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to celebrate our anniversary with a fantastic 20 per cent off promotion on our already ultra-low-fare fares. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region, creating unmissable travel experiences for everyone to explore a plethora of must-see culturally rich destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation.”
ALSO READ:
The Norwegian man is a person of determination who 'doesn't speak to anyone', making the search challenging, according to his family
The emirate's police impounded a total of 94 cars for violations like reckless driving, performing road stunts, unauthorised parades, among others
From December 22 to 24, malls will also be offering up to 90 per cent discount in a festive sale
With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'
Rosaries are crafted from various materials, including wood, precious stones, ivory, pearls and other natural materials
They took a loan against their house and travelled the world for all the F1 races this year with their last stop being Abu Dhabi
Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter