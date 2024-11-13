UAE airlifts injured elderly man from Saudi Arabia in joint mission

The patient suffered a health issue during his stay in the Kingdom
The UAE carried out a rescue mission for an injured person in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.
The injured person who was in his seventies suffered a health issue during his stay in Gulf country. The UAE National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre carried out an air ambulance mission in coordination with Saudi authorities.
After the patient received treatment at King Khalid Hospital in Saudi Arabia, he was airlifted to the UAE's Mediclinic Hospital for further treatment.
The ministry appreciated the efforts of Saudi authorities and their role in providing support to the UAE Consulate in Jeddah during the air ambulance mission.
Earlier this year, the rescue and search authority evacuated an Emirati woman from Oman after she sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident in the Wilayat of Ibri.
During the same month, another Emirati woman was evacuated after being involved in a serious traffic accident in Oman. The accident that took place in Salalah, involved her family members too. Suffering from serious injuries, she was airlifted from Oman in an air ambulance, along with her family.
In another incident, a woman was brought to the UAE's Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in a search and rescue plane after receiving treatment at Nizwa Hospital in Oman after a serious traffic accident.
