UAE: Air Arabia to resume flights between Sharjah and Yanbu in Saudi

Air Arabia flights connecting Sharjah to Yanbu in Saudi Arabia will resume on November 28, the airline announced on Monday.

Two weekly non-stop flights will connect the two cities.

"This service will further expand our growing network in the Kingdom and offer our passengers accessible and reliable travel options across the region," Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier operator, said on X.

The non-stop flights will operate between Sharjah International Airport and Prince Abdul Mohsin Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu.

"As we continue to grow our network in the Kingdom, we remain committed to supporting the development of tourism and business sectors, contributing to the regional economy, and offering new opportunities for our passengers across the Middle East and beyond," Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer in Air Arabia, said.