UAE aid shipment reaches Gaza through Cyprus

A shipment of food aid from the UAE reached Gaza through the maritime corridor from Larnaca in Cyprus, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, announced on Sunday.
The shipment for the people of northern Gaza Strip was facilitated with the joint cooperation of the UAE, the US, Cyprus, the United Nations, and international donors including the UK and the European Union.
The 252 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies was successfully unloaded at the UN warehouses in Deir Al Balah, awaiting distribution to the Palestinians who are in most urgent need.
Al Hashimy underscored that the delivery and distribution of food supplies in cooperation with international partners and humanitarian organisations comes within the framework of the UAE's steadfast and unwavering efforts to provide relief, and address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
She reaffirmed that the UAE, in line with its historical commitment to the Palestinian people and under the directives of its wise leadership, continues to provide urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Strip. To date, the UAE has delivered more than 32,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies, including food, relief and medical items, dispatched through 260 flights, 49 airdrops, and 1,243 trucks.
The UAE continues to work in collaboration with international partners to intensify all efforts to ensure the arrival and distribution of aid through all available means, including by land, sea and air, to contribute to alleviating the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.
