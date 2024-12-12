UAE: After woman's death in car accident, family fulfils her dream of publishing book

A family in the UAE has fulfilled their late daughter’s dream of publishing her book just over a year after her tragic death in an accident. Dr Mira Murad Al Blooshi, 27, lost her life in a crash caused by a reckless driver last year.

For four years, the Emirati doctor worked tirelessly on a book about Islam, hoping to share it with the world. After her passing, her family made it their mission to bring her vision to life as a heartfelt tribute to her memory.

Dr Mira dreamed of signing her book, 'Ma Gabla AlNoor', which means 'Before the Light', that explores life before Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Her family included her signature and note: "May Allah grant you success and guidance, bless you in your times, and manage your affairs for what He loves and is pleased with, and make life easy for you."

On the morning of November 12, 2023, Dr Mira was involved in an accident as she was travelling to work. She died at the hospital two weeks later. After Dr Mira's death, her family came together to fulfil her dream of publishing her book. It was launched during the Sharjah International Book Fair last month.

The family donated the book's proceeds to charitable organisations and provided free copies to those who could not afford them.

Gone too soon

Dr Mira's brother, Ahmed Al Blooshi, 26, who works at a Sharjah government department, shared the painful details of the accident. "My sister was in two accidents within minutes," he explained. On her way to work from Sharjah, a reckless driver swerved around her, causing a minor accident. While she stopped, another speeding car crashed into her from behind.

Dr Meera sustained critical injuries, including one in the head injury that led to a tumour requiring surgery. "She died at the same hospital she was working at," her brother said.

Ahmed expressed deep sorrow, saying, "Mira was not just my sister; she was like a second mother to me. No amount of money can replace her; her loss has left a significant emptiness in our family."

Dr Mira had a passion for Islamic history and the biography of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), dedicating herself to research in these areas. "It was a big loss to our family and UAE community as Mira was a hardworking and dedicated person."

He also had a message for reckless drivers: "Your recklessness destroys families and shatters dreams. Your careless actions bring sadness to others and end lives." Second book Ahmed said that His sister had plans to publish a second book titled 'Noor Ala Noor,' which means 'Light Upon Light'. She had already gathered sources and created a plan for it. Her family are now trying to write the book on her behalf based on her notes and plans to publish it soon. Dr Mira is from Kalba obtained her bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery from the University of Sharjah. She was a resident physician in the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at Rashid Hospital. She also earned a master's in quality and safety in Healthcare Facilities Management from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.