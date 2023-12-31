UAE: After Mahzooz, Emirates Draw pauses operation from Jan 1

The decision by Sharjah and Pakistan to mute celebrations was deeply felt within the community residing in the emirate
Another gaming operator in the UAE has put its activities on hold. Emirates Draw said the temporary pause from January 1, 2024, will help "enhance its gaming experience".
The move is in line with the latest directives from the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) - a federal body that was set up in September.
In a social media post, the company said the aim is to "establish a well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE".
Emirates Draw operates three games, with prizes worth millions of dirhams on offer every week. It had announced a Dh200-million jackpot for December 31, 2023 - the biggest prize money offered in the UAE. It also has a game that offers a 'second salary' as its grand prize - the opportunity to win Dh25,000 per month for 25 years.
Earlier today, raffle draw operator Mahzooz, announced a similar pause. It said the move is in response to an "industry-wide mandate".
ALSO READ:
The decision by Sharjah and Pakistan to mute celebrations was deeply felt within the community residing in the emirate
Abu Dhabi National Hotels will operate these hotels under Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection Hotels banners
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety
The festival has introduced a range of natural and homemade products, showcasing the versatility of honey and its wax
The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units
The country's veteran storm chaser calls Jebel Jais a winter wonderland
The Dubai Crown Prince appreciates the event showcasing Hatta as a unique and authentic destination featuring exceptional tourist sites
The extradition was carried out with the approval of UAE's Minister of Justice