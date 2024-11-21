UAE: Wheelchair-bound Emirati turns racer after car crash kills his pilot dreams

Mohammed Al Jaeedi. KT Photo: Shihab

Mohammed Al Jaeedi lost the chance to become a pilot after a severe head blow compromised his memory, walking and talking skills. A decade later, the young Emirati works a full-time job, is a freelance photographer and kart racer.

In 2013, Al Jaeedi had just completed his first two months at the former Al Ain Aviation Academy, hoping to apply to Etihad’s pilots programme after graduation, when he got involved in a car crash.

“The blow hit my head and spine — specifically C4 and C5,” said the 31-year-old.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“It affected my memory. I can remember very little over prolonged periods of time. I also lost my balance. I can move my limbs, but I cannot walk, so I had to quit the academy.

“My sister insisted that I continue my education rather than sitting idle at home. She signed me in UAE University and I managed to finish my foundation courses in less than a year and chose mass communication as a major.”

However, he had to drop out of university "because of psychological pressure" and his father’s death.

“I went through a long gap in my life where I was just sitting at home and not working or studying. During my free time, I went to Al Ain Raceway to practice kart racing.”

After years of practicing in Al Ain, Yas Marina Circuit and Dubai Autodrome, Al Jaeedi decided to take another hobby into action. He started volunteering by offering photography services at community events and races.

After his photography improved and he became more confident behind the lens, when people asked him to share their photos with them, he asked how much they were willing to pay. “At first, they made fun of me and said: ‘Why would we pay you? Anyone can hold a camera and capture a photo’.”

The negative reactions did not discourage him from carrying on with his profound skill. He went to events across all emirates and took photos for free, until one day he met his first customer at a Sharjah car show in 2019.

“I took photos of him with his modified car and he paid Dh5,000 for three pictures. I was not sure if he really liked them or he just felt sorry for me,” he said, laughing at the memory. “When I asked him why he paid that much, he said I deserved every penny.”

Al Jaeedi says he doesn’t feel bitter about the rejections he got during his early camera days. “In fact, I feel grateful, they made me more determined to pursue a full-time job and hopefully get married one day to live my life fully.”

After Covid, the Abu Dhabi resident jumped between jobs for a while. He worked as a social media manager at a company in Dubai, then as a photographer at an architectural firm. “I did what was asked of me despite the extremely low salary. I started social media accounts, created content, took footage and they paid me a bit over Dh2,500." Even though he felt the pay was not worth the tasks he was assigned, he accepted because he was having financial difficulties at the time. “With their salary and the Dh5,000 I got from Nafis I had around Dh8,000 in total.” He eventually left that job and carried on with his job search. Last year, he visited the Industrialists Career Exhibition in Abu Dhabi and was immediately offered a job after he reportedly impressed a top government official with his determination - arriving alone on a wheelchair to make a living. “My memory is very weak since the accident, I don’t remember in detail the implications of that day, I only recall going to the fair, then starting this job. I was a trainee at first and now I’m a full-time employee since April or May.” Al Jaeedi now works as a receptionist at an international company in Mussafah, while practicing photography part time, and racing in his free time. ALSO READ: Look: UAE centre gives 12-year-old Palestinian amputee, disabled survivors new chance at life UAE: Meet 'Queen of Arab Cuisine' who cooked for children at refugee camps