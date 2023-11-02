UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise; residents warned to avoid taking photos

The authority has urged residents to avoid the area to maintain public safety and refrain from take pictures

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Israel, Jordan as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

UAE passengers carrying cash, jewellery over Dh60,000 can declare valuables through new app

UAE: Gold prices drop; jewellery shoppers opt for 'lock-in' ahead of festivals

Joe Biden to visit Israel, Jordan as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 7:05 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has issued a notice to residents informing them of an exercise that will take place today evening.

The authority took to X to inform residents that the police will be carrying out an exercise in Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi to "measure readiness and enhance response capabilities".

The authority has urged residents to avoid the area to maintain public safety and refrain from take pictures.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE