UAE: Abu Dhabi Police launch smart bus to combat drug abuse

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:00 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:52 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have launched a smart bus to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and ways to prevent them. The launch, which coincides with World Anti-Drug Day (June 26), has the slogan, "My family is my greatest wealth".

Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al-Dahiri, Directorate of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, said the smart bus that was displayed at the Farah Central Center in Abu Dhabi has smart screens, simulators and VR virtual learning technology elaborating the harms of drugs.

It also provides information about workshops, lectures, events and conferences related to drugs awareness that will be held in Abu Dhabi.

The bus will focus on educating students, mall shoppers, participants in community councils, and participates in various events under the supervision of a staff.