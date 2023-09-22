UAE: 90,000 winners every week with Mahzooz's new prize structure

Photo: Supplied

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 12:37 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 1:30 PM

The temperature in Dubai is dropping, but the draws at Mahzooz are heating up with a new winning strategy which is set to start after the weekly draw on September 23.

Mahzooz is set to create more winners every Saturday, with prizes ranging from Dh5 to a staggering Dh20 million. This new prize structure promises to make dreams come true for thousands of participants.

The most significant change in this strategy is the expansion of winners, as the total number of lucky participants will skyrocket from 3000 to a remarkable 90,000 every week.

This means that your chances of winning a life-changing prize at Mahzooz have never been better.

While the grand prize of Dh 20,000,000 remains intact, the new prize structure introduces exciting opportunities for those matching numbers four, three, and two. With this change, Mahzooz aims to spread the joy of winning among a larger number of participants.

Participants matching all the numbers will take away home the grand prize of Dh20 million and with four and three numbers matching out of 5, they can win Dh150,000 every week. And for participants matching 2 numbers will win Dh35 and for participants matching just 1 number can win Dh5.

Three lucky participants from the raffle draw can win a guaranteed Dh100,000 every week.

The results of the draw for this new structure will be announced on September 30.

ALSO READ: