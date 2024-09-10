UAE: 90% movie-goers click on free popcorn link as phones get 'hacked' in social experiment

The country expressed its solidarity and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured
About 90 per cent of movie-goers clicked on an SMS link that resulted in their phones being ‘hacked’. This came in a ‘fake’ scam activation at a UAE cinema involving a bot interacting with 220 movie-goers before the film started.
The social experiment was part of banking group Emirates NBD’s campaign to warn customers to stay vigilant and aware of the rising fraud and scams in the region. It was carried out in collaboration with the Dubai Police and the UAE Central Bank.
As part of the ‘scam’, a bot appeared on a VOX Cinemas movie screen asking movie-goers if they wanted free popcorn. A location-based broadcaster was used to send an SMS, with the bot on the screen encouraging patrons to click on the link in it for their free snack. When they do, it takes them to a website that resembles the VOX Cinema website that prompts them to enter their name and phone number. When they click on ‘redeem now’, a message pops up, saying they had been hacked.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“90 per cent of you clicked on the link without seeing who sent it to you,” the bot states ahead of the big reveal. It’s from a website called myvuxpay.com and not voxcinemas.com. Please don’t click on suspicious links.”
The activation highlights a concerning trend of fake websites mimicking legitimate businesses to extract personal and credit care details of customers.
“With scammers and fraudsters increasingly utilising various platforms and sources to target victims, aiming to steal personal details, IDs, one-time passwords (OTPs) and banking information, Emirates NBD’s latest awareness activation raises awareness about how people should stay cautious of scams. By staying vigilant and alert, individuals can protect themselves from the risk of losing money or their personal identity,” the banking group said in a statement.
The UAE authorities have urged residents to report suspicious links or emails related to their bank accounts to their respective bank’s call centre and Dubai Police.
ALSO READ:
The country expressed its solidarity and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured
The landmark judgement will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities
This comes days after Abu Dhabi extended maternity leave to 90 days for Emirati women working in the private sector
He was praised for his quick action, responsibility and courage
The Russian managing director selected the tickets with the birth dates of her husband, mother and herself
Students advised intake of light meals, using restrooms before boarding buses
Survivors of disasters may experience a range of psychological issues like acute stress, anxiety, fear, and post-traumatic stress disorder
Sharjah Police said that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the accident