UAE: 90% movie-goers click on free popcorn link as phones get 'hacked' in social experiment

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 6:23 PM

About 90 per cent of movie-goers clicked on an SMS link that resulted in their phones being ‘hacked’. This came in a ‘fake’ scam activation at a UAE cinema involving a bot interacting with 220 movie-goers before the film started.

The social experiment was part of banking group Emirates NBD’s campaign to warn customers to stay vigilant and aware of the rising fraud and scams in the region. It was carried out in collaboration with the Dubai Police and the UAE Central Bank.

As part of the ‘scam’, a bot appeared on a VOX Cinemas movie screen asking movie-goers if they wanted free popcorn. A location-based broadcaster was used to send an SMS, with the bot on the screen encouraging patrons to click on the link in it for their free snack. When they do, it takes them to a website that resembles the VOX Cinema website that prompts them to enter their name and phone number. When they click on ‘redeem now’, a message pops up, saying they had been hacked.

“90 per cent of you clicked on the link without seeing who sent it to you,” the bot states ahead of the big reveal. It’s from a website called myvuxpay.com and not voxcinemas.com. Please don’t click on suspicious links.”

The activation highlights a concerning trend of fake websites mimicking legitimate businesses to extract personal and credit care details of customers.

“With scammers and fraudsters increasingly utilising various platforms and sources to target victims, aiming to steal personal details, IDs, one-time passwords (OTPs) and banking information, Emirates NBD’s latest awareness activation raises awareness about how people should stay cautious of scams. By staying vigilant and alert, individuals can protect themselves from the risk of losing money or their personal identity,” the banking group said in a statement.