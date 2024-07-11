UAE: 9-year-old girl saved in Saudi after heart transplant from brain-dead donor in Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 5:55 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:15 PM

In a story of hope across borders, a 9-year-old girl in Saudi was given another chance at life after getting a heart from a brain-dead donor residing in the UAE.

The case is one of three transplants that were performed at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in under 24 hours. The living hearts were transferred from Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Riyadh to the three patients in Riyadh who suffered from heart muscle weakness and failure.

The fast-paced nature of the surgeries deemed them extraordinary, as doctors raced against time to give new hearts to these three patients. For a successful surgery to take place, ideally the period between removing the heart from the donor and transplanting it to the patient should not exceed five hours.

New chance at life

The 9-year-old girl who was suffering from a weak heart muscle, had previously fought death, after which an artificial pump was placed in March 2023. Despite the surgery, she remained hospitalised as her heart couldn't rely solely on the pump.

She had to wait until a donor was available. A matching donor was finally found as a result of the coordination between the Saudi Centre for Organ Transplantation and the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat) in the UAE.

A special team from Riyadh first travelled to Abu Dhabi by air, where they carried out a heart removal surgery from the brain-dead patient who was admitted at Abu Dhabi's Cleveland Hospital.

The heart was then airlifted to Saudi's airport via a private flight and transported to the hospital, where the successful surgery took place. The young girl is currently under observation and going through medical follow ups.