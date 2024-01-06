UAE: 84 referred to court for establishing secret terrorist organisation

Authorities have repeatedly warned residents that official entities will never call and ask for fine payment or send OTP
Eighty-four defendants, mostly members of the terrorist organisation Muslim Brotherhood, have been referred to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal (State Security Court) for trial on charges of establishing another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on UAE soil.
The defendants had concealed this crime and its evidence before they were arrested and tried in the Case No (17) of 2013- State Security.
Acting on a compelling body of evidence gathered through thorough investigation, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE's Attorney-General, ordered a probe into the details of this crime.
The State Security Court has then begun public trial proceedings in the case and appointed a lawyer for each defendant who does not have legal representation. The court has also begun hearing witnesses and the public trial procedures are still ongoing.
