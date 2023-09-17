UAE: Millionaire crowned with Mahzooz raffle draw

A child who weighs 178kg is the heaviest participant in the new category for students
Mahzooz crowned its 62nd millionaire this week in its 146th draw, as 731 participants took away Dh1,379,000 in prize money.
MD Shahin, holding the raffle ID number 38225819 won the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 14 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 22,27,36,43,47 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh14,285 each.
716 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
A child who weighs 178kg is the heaviest participant in the new category for students
Some departments and institutions, however, have been excluded
The automatic fee collection for ticketless parking will be charged using vehicle plate recognition
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an advisory that it is now following up on the health status of the couple
Aisha has celiac disease, meaning she cannot eat gluten
The roster also includes 12 of the biggest influencers, with a collective following of more than 160 million
The meeting focuses on the ongoing international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire and protecting the civilians
The incident at an university on Thursday left 11 people dead, including the gunman, and nine seriously wounded