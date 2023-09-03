UAE: 60th millionaire crowned with Mahzooz, 'golden summer draw' sees its fifth winner

RTA distributed 450 child car seats to babies across 29 Dubai hospitals
Mahzooz crowned its 60th millionaire this week and saw 799 participants take home Dh1,396,500 in prize money.
This week's guaranteed millionaire was Muhammad with the raffle ID number 37850839, who took away Dh1,000,000.
The golden summer draw saw it's fifth winner, Nimil, with the raffle ID number 37737114 win Dh50,000 in 22 carat gold coins.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 12 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 10, 30, 35, 44, 46 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh16,666.66 each. 786 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
RTA distributed 450 child car seats to babies across 29 Dubai hospitals
Be it a shopping spree on your weekends or an evening out with family under Dubai's mesmerising light show, here's a guide for residents this DSF
The leaders mourned the passing of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad bin Sabah Al Khalifa
From reducing energy and water usage to utilising eco-friendly materials, the service provider has implemented several initiatives to minimise environmental impact
The magnificent Grand Mosque whispers the tale of a bygone era
Fifty-four per cent of residents have fallen into fraudsters' traps at least once, with some getting duped multiple times
Briton once in the spotlight with pop legends now faces trial in $1.8 billion tax fraud
A ministerial delegation from Arab nations and the 57-member OIC is expected to be in Washington today to meet US officials and press for an end to the war