UAE: 6 rescued from sea after boat sinks due to bad weather conditions

They were provided first aid and are now in a stable condition

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AP file
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AP file

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 5:32 PM

The UAE Coast Guard rescued a six-member crew after their boat sank in the sea due to adverse weather conditions.

Emirates News Agency — WAM said that the Coast Guard was able to locate the wooden boat and rescue the crew members. The crew were of Iranian nationality.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They were provided first aid and are now in a stable condition.

Wam
Web Desk

