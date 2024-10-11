Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Video: 58-year-old man injured in UAE car accident airlifted to hospital

The incident happened in Wadi Al Qour, Ras Al Khaimah

A 58-year old Pakistani national who sustained serious injuries after his vehicle overturned was rescued by the UAE's National Search and Search Centre (NSRC) and airlifted to Dubai for treatment.

The incident happened in Wadi Al Qour, Ras Al Khaimah and the man was taken to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

The medical evacuation was carried out by the NSRC in collaboration with the National Ambulance Group in addition to Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance.

