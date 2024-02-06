UAE

UAE: 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid sent to war-ravaged Gazans

The much-needed aid consists of food and hygiene products, and other essentials

Supplied photos
Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 8:08 PM

A second batch of relief supplies has been sent by LuLu Group International for the war-ravaged people of Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is worsening.

UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in its latest report, noted that as of February 3, up to 1.7 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organisation, in a recent report, highlighted “exacerbated challenges” such as shortages in essential services, clean water, food, and fuel in Gaza.

The much-needed aid and relief materials consisted of 50 tonnes of food products, hygiene products, and other essentials. It was handed over to the authorities of the Egypt Red Crescent in Cairo on Monday.

Dr Rami El Nasser, chief executive officer of the Egypt Red Crescent, received relief supplies from LuLu Egypt’s marketing manager Hatim Said, Lulu Egypt and Bahrain director Juzer Rupawala, regional director Huzefa Qureshi, and other officials.

“The Egypt Red Crescent will deliver the relief materials to the people of Gaza at the earliest,” said Dr El Nasser.

He welcomed the helping hand from the Abu Dhabi-based company and lauded the efforts of LuLu Group chairman and managing director MA Yusuffali for his constant support to the people of Palestine.

In December too, the LuLu Group provided 50 tonnes of relief materials.

