Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 4:52 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 2:23 PM

The Sharjah Executive Council, presided over by the Crown Prince, issued a decision on Tuesday granting a 50 per cent discount on the total value of financial fines resulting from municipal violations.

The Council issued the decision of granting the reduction in municipal violation fines issued before the announcement of the scheme, adding that the discount is valid for 90 days.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed many issues related to the progress of government work and plans to provide the emirate with more pioneering services and new development projects.

The Council also issued a decision regarding granting assistance to homeowners affected by natural disasters in the emirate of Sharjah. According to this decision, the Department of Social Services is responsible for granting assistance to those affected whose homes were damaged as a result of natural disasters.

The decision includes the requirements for requesting assistance, the assessment of the damage's effects undertaken by the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, and the assistance due for damages determined by the Department of Social Services in accordance with the tables determining the value of assistance attached to the decision, along with a number of legal provisions.

Furthermore, the Council issued a decision to attach the Dog Care Centre in Sharjah, affiliated with the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, to the Sharjah Sports Council.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the meeting. Also present were Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah was held in the office of His Highness the Ruler on Tuesday morning.

