UAE: 5 little-known outdoor attractions to explore as temperatures drop, winter begins

As temperatures dip in the UAE and winter breezes blow, many people prefer outdoor activities and options of what they can do are endless.

Camping lovers can enjoy it starting Monday when the temporary winter camping season in Dubai kicks off, running until the end of April 2025.

The designated location for this season's temporary camps in Al Aweer will offer a "secure and well-equipped" environment for families and individuals to enjoy "Dubai's unique desert landscape" during the cooler months.

Outside Dubai, and whether you opt for physical activities or enjoying nature and history, here are five outdoor activities in the UAE that you probably did not know about, with fees and timings explained:

Flower farm, Ras Al Khaimah

The Flower Farm is located in Wadi Asimah, Ras Al Khaimah and has more than 50,000 flowers beside horses and gazelles.

Photo: Screengrab from Instagram @uae_flower_farm

Visitors can pet horses or just have enjoy the scenery with a cup of coffee in the middle of the farm that is surrounded by mountains.

The ticket is priced at Dh15.

RAK Track, Ras Al Khaimah

For those who love karting and want to raise their adrenaline level and have a thrilling experience, RAK Track is the perfect place to go.

Located in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, this outdoor karting track guarantees an exhilarating blend of speed, excitement, and skill. Perfect for visitors of all ages and experience levels, you can drive with friends and family or on your own.

Photo: Screengrab from www.visitrasalkhaimah.com

This 1.2-kilometre circuit does not require previous experience with karting. It includes challenging corners, fast straights, and plenty of overtaking opportunities, ensuring a high-adrenaline experience for every driver. The attraction prides itself on its fleet of high-performance karts, regularly maintained to ensure safety and consistency.

It is open on all weekdays from 3pm to 11pm, but you will need to call first to check availability.

Wasit Wetland, Sharjah

Wasit Wetland centre, or Wasit Nature reserve, is located in Al Ramtha area near the suburb of Wasit in Sharjah, with an area that spans 4.5km square.

This diverse ecosystem has 198 species of birds, as well as a rich combination of small mammals, reptiles and insects. Rare species of insects have been spotted in the reserve as well.

Moreover, the unique landscape in these wetlands represents an important site for bird ecology.

It also contains different habitats and types of vegetation, compromising coastal sand dunes, along with salt flat (Sabkhas) linking ponds and a large open lake.

Thanks to its natural habitat, this reserve is called the 'lung of the Emirate of Sharjah', as the vegetation purifies the air from harmful emissions and dust, the matter which holds a special significance since it is located near to the centre of Sharjah .

Considered a shelter for resident and migratory birds, and an outlet for residents of nearby areas, the reserve is especially important for the development of eco-tourism in the UAE.

Al Rafisah Dam Kayaking, Sharjah