UAE: 5 arrested for illegally hunting with a falcon in Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:00 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 11:33 AM

Five people were arrested in Abu Dhabi after being caught hunting illegally with a falcon, authorities said on Thursday.

The group was caught red-handed in the desert area of North Khattam, the Abu Dhabi Police said. They were seen next to an SUV with a falcon and their 'catch'. It wasn't immediately clear, however, what type of wild species was hunted by the group.

As per the UAE's federal law number 24 of 1999 on Environmental Protection, Development and Modification, it is prohibited to hunt, kill or capture birds, wild and marine animals.

Animals can be captured only after obtaining permission from the specialised authorities.

Meanwhile, Law No. (22) of 2005 on the regulation of wild hunting in Abu Dhabi prohibits hunting of animals, birds and reptiles within the emirate, except with the permission from the authority, which determines fishing areas, authorised species for fishing, fishing seasons, tools and equipment used for fishing.