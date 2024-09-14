UAE: 4 hours of workouts in 20 minutes? New fitness trend 'better than lifting weights'

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:01 AM

As UAE residents may struggle to spend hours in the gym amid the fast-paced routine, a new fitness trend claims to deliver the benefits of a traditional workout in a short time.

With EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) training, one Dubai expert said a client can achieve in 20 minutes what would usually take four hours at the gym, making it an increasingly popular choice for busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.

EMS training involves wearing a specialised suit equipped with electrodes that send electrical impulses to various muscle groups, causing them to contract.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"EMS is way more effective than lifting weights can ever be," Marcus Ringler, manager at Easy Fit and a specialist in EMS training, explained to Khaleej Times.

"Twenty minutes of EMS is equivalent to four hours at the gym," he added, highlighting the time efficiency of this workout method.

Uptick in interest

Marcus, who has extensive experience with EMS training in both Germany and the UAE, has observed a significant uptick in interest. He said: “EMS is constantly evolving, and this increased interest is largely driven by the need to find fitness solutions that fit into the demanding schedules of the UAE's residents.”

According to Marcus, EMS training appeals to a broad spectrum of people – from those who struggle to find time for long gym sessions to those who prefer a more private, one-on-one workout environment.

"We have a lot of people who come in saying they don't have time for the gym. With EMS, once or twice a week is all it takes," Marcus explained.

The typical EMS clientele includes busy executives, parents, and individuals who may not feel comfortable working out in a crowded gym setting.

The training is gentler on the joints, reducing the likelihood of injuries common in high-impact activities like CrossFit. Additionally, each EMS session includes personal training, which ensures safety and optimises the effectiveness of each workout.

Laiba Ashfaq, a physiotherapist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic, emphasised the value of EMS in rehabilitation. She noted: "EMS allows for muscle activation without placing undue stress on the joints, facilitating recovery and helping to restore muscle function.”

This capability makes EMS a valuable tool for individuals recovering from injuries or those looking to enhance their athletic performance.

Not a substitute for traditional exercise

While EMS training provides impressive results, experts caution against relying solely on it for fitness needs.