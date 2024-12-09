UAE: 3 operators licensed to conduct lottery activities; others ordered to shut down

Only three operators in the UAE can conduct lottery and related activities in the UAE, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has said.

The country’s sole lottery operation licence has been granted to The Game, LLC, which operates as The UAE Lottery. This is the only lottery license permitted under the GCGRA regulatory framework.

Additionally, the law permits “certain pre-existing lottery activities” to continue. Within this framework, only Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free - airport lotteries that have been operating for approximately 30 years - are authorised to continue operations under the supervision of the GCGRA. All other pre-existing lotteries will not be considered for continued operations, and the GCGRA has ordered them to shut down.