UAE motorists alert: 3-day traffic diversion on Emirates Road

Photo for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 10:07 AM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 10:22 AM

Authorities announced a temporary traffic diversion on Emirates Road (E611), near Al Budaiya Interchange in Sharjah, starting Tuesday (May 28) until Thursday (May 30).

According to the map shared by Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), the right lane of the service road will be closed for those coming from Sharjah and heading to Dubai until Thursday (May 30).

Photo: Instagram/Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel

The authority urged motorists to follow the directional signs and adhere to the speed limit.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah on May 25, announced the reduction of speed limits on two major roads, namely, Al Ittihad and Al Wahda.

The drivers will need to adhere to a speed of 80kmph instead of 100kmph, as the speed signs now reflect the new limit.

In November last year, authorities implemented a similar speed reduction exercise on the stretch between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge, bringing limits down from 100kmph to 80kmph.