UAE: 3 citizens killed as car collides with road barrier

Three citizens have died in a traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, according to the Sharjah Police.
The incident took place on Emirates Street in Sharjah, and one person was injured as a result. The police received a report of the accident involving a four-wheel-drive and dispatched a team as well as an ambulance to the site of the accident.
It was found that the vehicle had collided with a barrier between the street and a lamp post, killing three citizens and injuring one.
An investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to speeding and a sudden turn. The police have issued a warning, urging motorists to reduce speeds, follow traffic rules, and exercise caution on the road.
