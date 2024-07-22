E-Paper

UAE: 3 Bangladeshis get life imprisonment, 54 to be jailed and deported for rioting

The protesters reportedly disrupted transportation and destroyed public and private property

By WAM

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 11:48 AM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 12:06 PM

Three Bangladeshis sentenced to life imprisonment and 54 others to be deported after serving prison terms over riots and protests in the UAE, authorities said on Monday.

A group of Bangladeshis were arrested for gathering and inciting riots in several streets across the UAE on Friday against their home country’s government.


Earlier, Chancellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, ordered an immediate investigation and referred the suspects to an "urgent trial".

On July 22, Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal pronounced the verdict and sentenced these expats for illegal gathering.


The protesters disrupted transportation and destroyed public and private property, the prosecution said in a statement released on Saturday.

Bangladesh unrest

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against preferential hiring rules that prioritise women, residents of less developed districts, and other disadvantaged sections over merit-based selection.

This includes reservation of 30 per cent of higghly sought-after civil service posts for children of freedom fighters who fought in the country's 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.

Amid the unrest, telecommunication lines were disrupted, a nationwide internet ban was enforced and a curfew was imposed to quell the growing unrest. Military was called in, after police failure to control the protests.

