UAE: 24x7 clinic to offer free treatment for passengers at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 4:03 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 4:13 PM

A new state-of-the-art medical clinic offering free treatment will be set up at the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

So, passengers at the airport need not worry about unexpected ailments, pre-flight wellness checks, or any emergencies and embark on their journeys with peace of mind.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman at Burjeel Holdings, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two entities to collaborate on opening and operating a clinic.

Under Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, the clinic will offer 24/7 high-quality medical care to passengers. It will ensure guests have immediate access to healthcare without needing to leave the airport. The clinic offers free healthcare to stabilise passengers’ conditions before being transferred to the hospital. The clinic will be connected to the facilities and expertise available at the nearby BMC, for those requiring hospitalisation. Additional benefits will also be available to Abu Dhabi Airport staff members and their families.

Elena Sorlini (right) and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil. Photo: Supplied

Elena underlined that the partnership further showcases the commitment at Abu Dhabi Airports to prioritise passengers’ well-being and provide a world-leading airport experience.

“We are excited by the opportunities to advance healthcare options at our airport and will continue to innovate across the aviation ecosystem to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a tourism and aviation hub,” Elena said.

Zayed International Airport is one of the largest airport terminals in the world. With the capacity to welcome up to 45 million passengers annually and integrate the latest biometric and screening technology to create a seamless passenger experience from door to destination.

Dr Shamsheer noted the state-of-the-art facility will enhance the travel experience and nurture a healthier and safer airport community.

“This initiative is a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to set new standards in healthcare excellence, reflecting our vision to extend our reach and impact beyond traditional healthcare settings. As we prepare to open the doors of our clinic at Zayed International Airport, we look forward to becoming an integral part of every passenger's journey, ensuring their health and safety are in the best hands possible.”

The signing ceremony was attended by John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Safeer Ahamed, group COO, Burjeel Holdings, Omran Al Khoori, member of the board of directors, Burjeel Holdings, Hamad Al Hosani, chief corporate officer, Burjeel Holdings, Aysha Al Mahri, deputy CEO at BMC.

