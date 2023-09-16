UAE jobs: RTA to hire for 200 vacancies from Sept 19-21

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 4:52 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 10:35 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 200 jobs across a range of engineering and scientific fields at the upcoming job fair for UAE nationals.

Applicants can register online or opt for an in-person interview at ‘Ru’ya – Careers UAE Redefined 2023’ taking place from September 19 to 21 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Ru’ya is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors who are looking to find employment, networking and skills development.

RTA said on Saturday its objective in participating at the job fair “is to draw in Emirati graduates and talents to build a database of qualified talents ready to adopt new skills and professional work practices. RTA seeks to recruit experienced individuals to leverage their scientific expertise and professional practices.”

Emiratisation strategy

Athari Mohammed, director of human resources and development department at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, noted: “Our annual participation in this fair underscores our commitment to the Emiratisation strategy. This event draws a broad segment of fresh university, college, and institute graduates, as well as senior Emirati leaders in various positions.”

“RTA fosters a work environment that promotes continuous learning and training for its employees. It values innovation and precision in task execution and focuses on nurturing and upscaling UAE talents by hosting workshops and familiarising them with international best practices in human development,” she added.

Available jobs are in engineering, data science, urban planning, IT security, and other specialisations in rail and transportation.

Athari said: “Applicants can input their details online on tablets set up at the RTA's booth or opt for in-person interviews with specialists of RTA’s Human Resources and Development Department."

Women empowerment

Meanwhile, organisers said more than 100 leading companies are looking to recruit Emiratis. One of the additions in this year’s edition is ‘Empower Her’, which is a dedicated area for female job hunters. There will be workshops and mentoring sessions by experts who understand the challenges facing women.

