UAE: 20% salary hike announced for govt employees in Fujairah

A 20 per cent raise in salary has been announced for government employees of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, ordered this in a resolution that comes into effect from February 1.

The latest resolution reflects Sheikh Hamad's commitment to supporting job stability, which in turn enhances the performance of local institutions.

It also aligns with the Fujairah Government’s vision to provide financial support to employees, easing their financial burdens and ensuring a dignified standard of living for them and their families.