E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 2 groups of expats win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free draw

The Finest Surprise draw was also conducted for a luxury motorcycle

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:50 PM

Two groups of Indian expats in the UAE have won $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.

In the first group, Abdul Azeez, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a millionaire with his winning ticket that he bought with with his brother and two friends. This was just their third time buying a Millennium Millionaire ticket.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai resident of 12 years, who works as driver/messenger for a company said, “I was super happy when I heard my name announced on the live draw on your Facebook page. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this life-changing opportunity.”

Another group of ten, also took home $1 million in prize money. The winning ticket was under the name of Naseer Arikkoth, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah.

The father of two, who works at a supermarket in Sharjah said, “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! This is such a wonderful blessing for all of us.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury motorcycle. Mohammed Najmul Hasan, an Indian national based in the UAE, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Triple Black). The winner cannot be contacted by the Dubai Duty Free team.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE