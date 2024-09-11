UAE: 2 groups of expats win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:50 PM

Two groups of Indian expats in the UAE have won $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.

In the first group, Abdul Azeez, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a millionaire with his winning ticket that he bought with with his brother and two friends. This was just their third time buying a Millennium Millionaire ticket.

The Dubai resident of 12 years, who works as driver/messenger for a company said, “I was super happy when I heard my name announced on the live draw on your Facebook page. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this life-changing opportunity.”

Another group of ten, also took home $1 million in prize money. The winning ticket was under the name of Naseer Arikkoth, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah.