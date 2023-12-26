UAE: 2 elderly Gaza patients die in hospital

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 2:02 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 2:47 PM

Two elderly cancer patients from Gaza passed away on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced. Both patients were battling advanced-stage cancer and were in critical condition.

MoHAP did not tell the gender of the patients but said one was 58 and the other 63, noting: “They were grappling with various health complications."

The two elderly patients were part of the hundreds of injured and cancer patients who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to receive urgent medical treatment at various hospitals in the UAE, as part of the country's humanitarian initiative ordered by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MoHAP said: “Upon their arrival in the country, they were promptly transferred to a specialised healthcare facility for further treatment. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, their health deteriorated, ultimately leading to their passing."

“(We pray) to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace and to grant their families patience and solace,” the ministry added in its statement.

Last week, another 58-year-old male patient who arrived from the Gaza Strip passed away due to cardiac arrest.

“Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the patient's condition progressively deteriorated, ultimately leading to his demise due to cardiac arrest,” MoHAP said in a statement shared with Khaleej Times on Saturday.

Earlier, a six-year-old Palestinian boy from Gaza who was battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia died on December 6.

Both identities of the 58-year old and the young patient were not disclosed. MoHAP reaffirmed its commitment to providing the highest standard of healthcare services to all patients and injured individuals who arrive in the country, “ensuring they receive the necessary treatments regardless of the severity of their conditions.”

