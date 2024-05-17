UAE: 2 cops die in road accident while on duty

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor hails the role of mothers in the upbringing of UAE’s future generation
Two police officers have lost their lives while responding to a police report, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command announced on Friday.
Lieutenant Muhammad Obaid Mubarak and Lieutenant Saud Khamis Al Hosani passed away in a traffic accident while responding to a police report. The report was regarding a vehicle that broke down in the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in Abu Dhabi.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
They were posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant from the rank of first policeman.
Families of the martyrs have been presented the Medal of Duty by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.
Sheikh Saif praised their dedication and commitment to protecting lives and property. He wrote on X: “They (Lt Mubarak and Al Hosani) were beacons that shone the path of loyalty and sincerity, and the best positive role models for the people of the Emirates.”
(With inputs from Wam and Ruqayya AlQaydi)
ALSO READ:
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor hails the role of mothers in the upbringing of UAE’s future generation
A recent bill in Florida, USA, which limits social media use for children, has also stirred discussions among experts in the Emirates
High-school student Tasneem believes that the imagery that authors create cannot be compared to anything else
At IMG students come to learn about the physics and mechanics of the rides and how they work from top engineers
As the curtain comes down on another successful event, participants applaud the valuable time spent between students and educators
On April 19, the building suffered damages after residents felt a jerk and were evacuated by authorities
Sheikh Mohammed said that the leaders also discussed topics to consolidate Arab cooperation in common economic, political and social fields
Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy stations have been shut since unstable weather conditions hit the country in April